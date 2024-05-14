DENR keen on revitalizing Phl mining sector

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is target-locked on revitalizing the Philippine mining industry, which the agency is pushing to be a major contributor to the country’s economic growth.

DENR Secretary Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, however, assured that, in doing so, the agency would implement sustainable and socially responsible practices to protect the environment as well as the communities.

“The Department has for the first time required proximity to protected areas and historically and culturally important sites in the application for Environmental Compliance Certificates,” she said at a sustainable mining conference held at Makati Diamond Residences.

“We are consulting with the National Commission on Indigenous People, the National Commission on Culture and Arts, and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines on the safeguarding of rights and our important historical and cultural sites,” she added.

Renewed focus

Moreover, Loyzaga informed that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pushed for a renewed focus on boosting the mining sector.

“The message is clear: the Philippines must leverage its status as one of the world’s most mineral-rich nations to drive economic growth,” she said.

The country generated P160 billion in copper, gold, and nickel production last year, said Loyzaga, noting that “contributions from the mining sector are bound to significantly increase in the years to come.”

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, for his part, expressed optimism about maximizing the potential drive of the mining sector to the country’s economy, which he said contributed 0.5 percent of the gross domestic product last year, adding that employment in the sector remains low.

“We expect the promising mining industry to support our manufacturing, infrastructure, and construction sectors with spillovers to the broader economy through more and higher quality jobs for all Filipinos as we work toward meeting our climate change commitments under the Paris Agreement,” Balisacan said.

“The government looks forward to working with our partners in the private sector, both domestic and foreign, towards rapid, sustained, and inclusive economic growth, supported by a vibrant and resilient environment,” he added.

Mining opportunities

Furthermore, the diplomatic community also expressed support for the government in strengthening its mining industry.

“As the price of critical minerals, including nickel, could be volatile, a stable business environment is essential. And I would like to thank the government of the Philippines for its continuous support for maintaining such an environment,” Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said, underscoring the importance of the import and export of critical materials between Japan and the Philippines.

“By working together to address challenges and opportunities in the mineral trade, Japan and the Philippines can further enhance our strategic partnership and contribute to the growth of our respective industries,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, Hae Kyong Yu, expressed her country’s interest in bolstering its critical mineral strategy through collaboration.

Yu said the Philippines’ focus on critical minerals could not have come at a better time.

“Given Australia’s expertise and the Philippines’ commitment to developing a world-class, sustainable, environmentally friendly mining sector, really, our strategic partnership is one that is made in heaven. It’s a perfect match,” she said.

“We should definitely get Australian companies to invest in the Philippine mines, and we should definitely get them to provide the latest mining equipment, technology, and services to Philippine mining companies,” the Austrialian ambassador added.

Meanwhile, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman said, “Canada and indeed Canadian companies stand ready to support the Philippines in harnessing the potential of these minerals through research and development collaboration, capacity building and training, and encouraging greater uptake of value-added processing among Canadian companies already domiciled right here in the Philippines.”