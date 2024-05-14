Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

1 p.m. — Awarding ceremonies

2 p.m. — UST vs NU (m)

4 p.m. — UST vs NU (w)

National University (NU) seeks a date with history when its shoots for a golden double against University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Game 2 of their University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments best-of-three finals series today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs are determined to deliver the knockout blows when they battle the Tigresses in the women’s division at 4 p.m. while the Bulldogs aim to capture the title when they collide with the Tigers in the men’s division at 2 p.m. following the awarding of individual honors set at 1 p.m.

Aside from the crowns, the stakes will be high for NU as it aims to become the first school to win both the men’s and women’s division titles since Ateneo de Manila University did the trick in 2015.

Behind the stellar performance of Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Denden Lazaro and Amy Ahomiro, the Lady Eagles captured the Season 77 title after blasting Ara Galang, Mika Reyes, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili and De La Salle University in the finals.

On the same note, Marck Espejo powered the Blue Eagles to their first men’s volleyball title since 1976 when they clobbered Peter Torres and the Bulldogs in their finals showdown.

‘It’s part of the game. Unfortunately, she landed on a foot of her teammate. We don’t know yet if she will be available, but at least we all need to step up.’

Now, NU has a golden chance to rewrite history as both the Bulldogs and the Lady Bulldogs are in great position to go for the kill and secure the titles.

The Lady Bulldogs, for one, will be facing a Tigresses side that is in danger of missing its star player Angge Poyos.

Poyos, the rookie who had been superb in the eliminations and the Final Four, remains doubtful to suit up after twisting her ankle in their 23-25, 20-25, 20-25 loss to the Lady Bulldogs in Game 1.

“It’s part of the game. Unfortunately, she landed on a foot of her teammate. We don’t know yet if she will be available, but at least we all need to step up,” said Reyes on the injury that reminds him of the mishap they had five years ago when star spiker Eya Laure suffered a sprain ankle in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals series against Ateneo.

Reyes said the likes of Jonna Perdido, Em Banagua, setter Cassie Carballo, and libero Detdet Pepito as well as Xzya Gula and Regine Jurado have to step up and fill the giant void that will be created by Poyos’ possible absence.

“We’re not looking for Angge’s output from just one player. Everybody has to help. Xzya, Reg and other players are still there. It depends on how they will train before Game 2.”

With Poyos doubtful, NU coach Norman Miguel expects his first unit to deliver like Alyssa Solomon, Bella Belen, Vange Alinsug and Sheena Toring, who produced double-digit scoring, as well as Erin Pangilinan, setter Camilla Lamina, and libero Shaira Jardio.

Belen agrees, saying that they have to go for the kill because UST will be very dangerous in Game 3.

“Our mindset is that we need to finish it in Game 2. Just like our do-or-die (with Far Eastern University), we shouldn’t look for the do-or-die (situation), we shouldn’t look for more challenges,” Belen said.

In the men’s division, NU is eying a historic four-peat against the UST squad bannered by reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez.

Tasked to orchestrate the Bulldogs’ attack to essay a fitting follow-up to their 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 win in Game 1 will be setter Joshua Retamar with attackers Michaelo Buddin, Jade Disquitado, Leo Aringo, and Nico Almendras at the firing end.