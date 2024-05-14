Cone pinning hopes on Sotto

Tim Cone believes that Kai Sotto will be an integral part of Gilas Pilipinas when it competes in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia from 2 to 7 July.

Cone said Sotto is now older and more mature after gaining significant experience from various international stints like the United States, Australia and Japan, where he had a stellar performance for the Yokohama B. Corsairs in the B. League.

The Filipinos are bunched with Latvia and Georgia in the OQT, giving Sotto and chance to test his mettle against elite big men like National Basketball Association players Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics and Goga Bitadze of the Orlando Magic in the prestigious tourney that stakes slots in the Paris Olympics.

“I think any experience he had, he played against big, strong guys in Australia. He plays against imports in Japan. So, it’s not a stretch for him to go out and play against the bigger European players,” Cone said, adding that the 7-foot-3 Sotto will definitely prepare for the OQT.

“He is actually, I think, right now, in an NBA camp. He is going to the States doing some NBA things as we speak and he will be back on the 16th or 17th of June to join us on the 21st.”

Cone said despite the presence of June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, and, possibly, Japeth Aguilar in the national roster, Sotto will still be a force to be reckoned with for Gilas Pilipinas, which is looking to compete in the Olympics for the first time since 1972.

“But I think in the competitive level that we’re going to be at, the pressure is going to be on him to perform because he is going to be the one of the main guys if not the main guy on our team and that’s going to help him grow. He’s going to evolve and get better,” Cone said.

Despite being just 22 years old, Sotto already has vast international experience.

He finished the Japan B. League season with 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 34 games for Yokohama that emerged 19th with a 24-36 win-loss record.

Sotto played for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia and even had a stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.

Cone believes Sotto can only get better with time with his hard work and determination to succeed.

After all, the former Batang Gilas star was one of the first players to report for duty when they were preparing for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers early this year.

“So the kid is working and he’s doing his job. He’s a perfect fit for our system both offensively and defensively,” Cone said.