China’s reclamation attempt in Escoda supported by 'concrete evidence' — PCG

The Philippines’ findings on China's alleged reclamation attempt in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea were supported by “concrete evidence and “cannot be dismissed as disinformation.”

“The findings of the Philippine Coast Guard, which confirm China's construction of artificial islands and extensive damage to the coral system, are supported by concrete evidence,” this was stressed by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela on Tuesday.

Tarriela was reacting to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s accusation that the Philippines is spreading rumors in what it describes as an attempt to “deliberately vilified China and mislead” the international community.

“The Philippines has repeatedly spread rumors, deliberately vilified China, and tried to mislead the international community. None of those attempts will succeed,” Wang said in a media briefing in Beijing.

Wang warned the Philippines “to stop making irresponsible remarks, face up to the facts, and return to the right track of properly handling maritime disputes through negotiation and consultation.”

In response, Tarriela said. “China cannot simply dismiss these findings as disinformation, as we have documented the presence of their vessels in the area.”

Tarriela further pressed that China is widely known as the only country in the region “that disregards environmental concerns.”

“What I find truly fascinating about China is their ability to employ deception, denial, and false narratives while projecting a facade of concern for regional stability,” Tarriela said.

He added that China “excels at crafting statements and narrating events in a way that convinces others of their peaceful intentions and care for the marine environment.”

However, Tarriela noted that the Philippines’ commitment to transparency has effectively exposed China’s "true actions and motives.”

“Through compelling images and videos, we have consistently revealed the falsehoods behind their convincing lies,” he said.

Tarriela underscored the country’s primary objective is only to expose the truth and unveil China’s pretense.

“So that they come to realize that no amount of deceit can conceal their ambitious and greed-driven agenda of controlling the entire South China Sea,” he added.

Tarriela said it is perplexing how a single Philippine Coast Guard vessel could provoke a response against over 30 Chinese maritime militia ships, three Chinese Coast Guard vessels, three People’s Liberation Army Navy warships, and three research vessels loitering in Escoda Shoal.

“It is time to stop lying and be man enough to own your unlawful plans that are in progress,” he added.