Like bomb jokes, making prank calls to emergency hotline 911 can lead to arrest and charges.

When 25-year-old Chris dialled the number past midnight on 2 May and asked the dispatcher for someone to greet him “happy birthday,” two Boston policemen on patrol nearby thought it was a prank and decided to pay him a visit.

After looking up the background of the prank caller, officers Israel Bracho and Franklin Ortiz proceeded to the address. The cops were ready, body cameras turned on, as a matter of protocol, when they knocked on the door.

The now-viral video of the encounter showed Chris opening the door and the officers introducing themselves and shaking hands with him before asking if it was his birthday.

When Chris replied “Yes, sir,” Bracho and Ortiz pulled out a muffin, lit the birthday candles on it and sang “Happy Birthday.” Chris happily blew out the candles and exclaimed, “You guys are too awesome!” WHDH and WSFA reported.

Like the Boston policemen’s touching gesture, Emma Blevins of Tennessee went out of her way to celebrate husband Clint’s natal day by going shopping with him last 2 May.

The wife took her husband to his favorite store, Costco, where he shops every week. Clint noticed that aside from the store staff he was very familiar with, he was bumping into friends and relatives all over the place.

“He thought it was a coincidence that everyone he knew was at Costco at the same time,” Emma wrote on TikTok, according to ABC News. “He was immediately telling everyone about how weird it was.”

When the couple walked into the food court, that was when Clint realized he had been set up. His friends and family were gathered around a birthday cake; there was a clown and birthday music was playing, ABC News reported.

The birthday surprise captured on video by Emma and posted on TikTok went viral getting more than a million likes.