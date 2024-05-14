Billiards league in the works

The country’s billiards stakeholders are joining hands in putting up a first-ever professional pool league.

Four teams representing the country’s major islands Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao make up the initial cast competing in the inaugural Sharks Billiards Association.

Some of the finest players and rising stars of the sport will make up the composition of the pioneering teams, according to chief executive officer and founder Hadley Mariano, who was joined by chief operating officer Mark Orendain, and Commissioner Chino Trinidad in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We have been longing for regional flavor in the sport of billiards and this is what we are about to do (by enabling Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to send representatives),” said Trinidad during the weekly forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT and the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, ArenaPlus.

The fourth team is reserved for what Trinidad refers to as the “epicenter of billiards” in the country.

“We are going to discuss this matter. Is it going to be Metro Manila or Pampanga?”

A draft pool will be held prior to the opening of the meet, but Mariano refused to name the players who have already committed to see action in the tournament.

“There are a lot of players who are really good but have yet to be given the right breaks. So I am going to bring these players so they could get sponsors, managers. Players who haven’t gone abroad but are still top players,” Mariano said.