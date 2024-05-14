Army salutes Kalinga soldiers killed by lightning

BAGUIO CITY — The 5th Infantry Division (ID) of the Philippine Army (PA) gives its salute to the two soldiers who were killed by a lightning in the province of Kalinga.

The 5th ID named the two fatalities as Cpl. Andrew Monterubio of Gamu, Isabela and PFC Inmongog Aronchay of Sadanga, Mt. Province. The troopers were with their team conducting security operation against members of the New People’s Army at the boundary of Lubuagan and Pasil in Kalinga in the afternoon of Sunday, 12 May.

A thunderstorm hit the area where they were conducting their operation. A lightning bolt struck the troops which led to the instant death of two of the soldiers.

Also injured by the lightning were four other soldiers identified as Sgt. Dennis Bananao of Tanudan, Kalinga; PFC Melvin Danggalan of Paracelis, Mt. Province; PFC Abegil Awingan of Pinukpuk, Kalinga; and PFC Riel Angya of Pasil, Kalinga.

In a statement, 5th ID Major General Audrey Pasia, sent condolences to family of the deceased, saying “My heart bleeds for them.”

The 5th ID stressed that the sacrifice of the two serves as an inspiration to the whole division.