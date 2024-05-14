Abalos: PHL commits to global peace and equity

The Philippines pledges to be a champion for a peaceful, just, and equitable world order if elected to a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

This is what Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos vowed during the opening of the 33rd Session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ33) in Vienna, Austria on 13 May.

“Once elected (at the UNSC), we will serve our duty with a deep dedication to a peaceful, just and equitable international order, that is key to the flourishing of each of our nation’s aspirations for our peoples,” Abalos who is also head of the Philippine delegation said.

Abalos likewise assured the country’s full commitment in the battle against terrorism, extremism, trafficking in persons and others.

He, however, called for a united global front and cooperation noting that it is essential in ensuring the international community’s success against those major transnational crimes.

"We believe that a united global front is essential to effectively combat transnational crimes, corruption, and terrorism in all forms and manifestations," he said.

In the same statement, Abalos also expressed the Philippine government’s commitment to multilateralism as it bids for a non-permanent seat at the UNSC for 2027-2028.

The Philippines was previously elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 1957, 1963, 1980-1981, and 2004-2005.

The DILG Secretary said that the Philippines steadfastly upholds its commitment to enhancing criminal justice systems and crime prevention strategies to foster peace, harmony, and a rules-based order through international cooperation.

Abalos also reported on the significant steps being taken by the Philippine government under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s administration to combat crimes, such as the supply reduction efforts in the country’s war against drugs.

The DILG chief pointed out that approximately USD587 million worth of illegal drugs were already seized in the administration’s first two years, which was “a 700 percent increase from previous years and with minimal loss of life.”

He likewise highlighted the holistic crime prevention approaches rooted in community engagement under the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program of the national government that led to a significant decrease in drug-related cases.

Moreover, he cited recent reforms in the country’s criminal justice processes, such as the empowerment of prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies to take an active role in investigations and the build-up of cases before they are brought before the courts.

CCPCJ is the principal policymaking body of the United Nations in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice, established by the United Nations Economic and Social Council in 1992.