50 decent homes for MILF in Basilan

LAMITAN CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, through the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (BARMM-MHSD), has awarded 50 simple newly constructed houses for former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants and widows in Muhammad Ajul municipality in this province.

MHSD Minister Atty. Hamid Aminoddin Barra said yesterday the turnover ceremony was held recently at the 114th MILF Base command located in Sitio Marang-Marang in Barangay Tuburan Proper in Muhammad Ajul.

According to Barra, the ceremony marks a new beginning for these individuals, offering them shelter and hope for the future as they enjoy civilian life.

Barra also highlighted the initiative of the late Mujahid Abubakar, former MILF western front commander, whose efforts for his people are now being continued by his daughter through this housing project.

“We are thrilled that the initiative of former front commander Mujahid Abubakar is being continued by his daughter MENRE Deputy Minister Muslima Asmawil through these housing projects, and this is part of BARMM Chief Minister (CM) Ahod Ebrahim, Al-Haj, commitment,” Barra remarked.

He also expressed gratitude for the project’s inclusion among the priorities funded by the Special Development Fund (SDF), emphasizing the importance of developing not just houses, but homes, to foster a progressive Bangsamoro community.

Former MP Muslima Asmawil also extended her gratitude to CM Ebrahim for the continuous support to former MILF combatants through MHSD.

“This place is memorable to me as this is one of the legacies of my late father. I want to revive this area,” Asmawil said.