Tourism helped economy grow — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the tourism industry has helped the Philippine economy grow further due to the surging tourist arrivals in the country.

In a speech delivered by Tourism Secretary Esperanza Christina Garcia Frasco during the Tourism Summit 2024 earlier this week, Marcos acknowledged that the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) program is part of the Department of Tourism’s (DoT) larger attempts to improve tourism services in the country.

The DoT recorded 5.5 million inbound tourists in the country in 2023, which is 15 percent more than the 4.8 million goal for the year.

More than two million tourists have already come to the country in the first four months of 2024.

“These numbers, and the accompanying visible increase in economic activities and commerce across our famous destinations, are a testament to the industry’s recovery,” Marcos said.

“These also prove that the active participation of every stakeholder matters; that one’s perseverance to acquire more skills, know-how, and networks makes a difference in our tourism agenda,” he added.

Marcos also thanked the industry leaders, key players, and content creators for helping the tourism industry garner more revenue generation, job creation, and economic growth.

“To the exemplary industry leaders, content creators, and key players who are making an impact in the tourism community: You are serving your country well with your exceptional work. You are also showing us what it takes, what it requires, to give the Philippines that edge over other destinations,” Marcos said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let us continue this partnership between the government and the private sector, working together to support our MSMEs, including those catering to the needs of the tourism industry,” he added.

The President thanked the Tourism Summit, run by the non-profit Go Negosyo and its founder Joey Concepcion, for working with the government.

Marcos told the private sector, “bring the benefits of a thriving tourism industry straight to the Filipino people.” He also reminded them of their responsibility to care for everyone, protect the environment, and not waste any resources.

The DoT came up with the new tourist slogan for the Philippines in June of last year. It’s called “Love the Philippines.”

“Love the Philippines” took the place of “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” as the country’s tourism slogan in 2012.