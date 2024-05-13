Zubiri: Spare Senate probe from politics

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Monday urged colleagues to spare all upper chamber inquiries from issues of politics.

Zubiri called on lawmakers to preserve the integrity of the Philippine Senate during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs’ public hearing on the alleged leak of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) documents.

“We will not allow the Senate hearings to be used for politics. I caution our colleagues to be very careful not to use hearings in aid of political persecution,” he said.

Zubiri said the Senate hearings are important in the development of effective laws for the country and, as such, “these should be fair and based on evidence.”

“What we are protecting here is the institution — the Senate. Very soon we will also discuss the gentleman’s agreement with China. I will also air the same caution to the committee members there,” he warned.

Zubiri added. “Let us be careful lest there would be reputational damage. Let us not use this for politics. Let us continue our job to remain truthful to our mandate to the Philippine Senate and to the Filipino people.”

PDEA leaks probe

At the hearing, Senator Jinggoy Estrada emphasized the need to prioritize evidence-based discourse during the chamber’s hearings and avoid providing a platform for those who manipulate the truth for personal gain or hidden agendas.

“It is crucial that our legislative processes uphold the principles of truth, integrity and fairness,” he said.