Syncretized Ritual in Oslob Asks for Rain

In the said ritual, the image of the Señor Santo Niño is carried on an andas (shoulder-borne platform) from the church to the sea and immersed in sea water, praying for rain.

The prayer, a gozos or devotional song, “Pangaliya sa Ulan (Exhortation for Rain)” is said during the religious activity.

In the gozos, the faithful sing: “Kon ulan ang pangayoon/ug Imong pagadugayon/dadad-on ka sa baybayon/ug sa dagat pasalumon/ug dayon nila makuha/ang ulan nga gitinguha pangarap/Kanamo malooy Ka unta/nga Kanimo nangilaba (If the rain is requested/and the request is delayed,/they will bring you to the seashore/and will be submerged./And after, they will get/the rain they requested./Have mercy on us/who are pleading to you).”

This ritual, a case of religious syncretism and is a normal occurrence, is one of many examples that precolonial traditions endure to this day, albeit with changes.

Historian Rolando Borrinaga said this practice in Cebu was observed during the Miguel Lopez de Legazpi’s expedition in 1565.

“In a sense, they must have had a pre-Spanish diwata (deity) that could perform the task, but which image was substituted by the Santo Niño,” he said.

He added that apart from Cebu, there are no similar recorded tradition in Eastern Visayas, but “as for Panay, an Augustinian friar had been known to endorse a babaylan woman who can induce the rain to fall.”