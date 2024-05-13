Solomonic decision

The proposal to grant the National Food Authority (NFA) the authority to import rice has sparked debate among farmers’ groups, traders and consumers. There are arguments to be considered on both sides and playing devil’s advocate by exploring the potential benefits and drawbacks of allowing the NFA back into the importation game may help our countrymen stop fence-sitting on the issue.

Potential benefits when it comes to the NFA importing rice, instead of just buying palay or unmilled grains to serve as buffer stock for emergencies, are being rattled off by importers. They maintain that imports may stabilize prices, arguing that the NFA, with its access to cheaper foreign rice, can better serve its mandate to provide supply during figurative rainy days. Under this scenario, the NFA would not be constricted to buy locally as it would have the option to shop globally.

Likewise, by strategically releasing imported rice reserves, the NFA could cool down market prices and make rice more affordable (think of the House of Representatives’ P30 per kilo aspiration) for consumers, especially low-income families. If only for the short term, at least, importation could ensure food security amid unexpected weather events, pest infestations and other agricultural disruptions.

But there are several potential drawbacks to the NFA being allowed to import the staple grain.

Foremost among these is the dis-incentivization of local farmers. Picture this scenario: If imported rice becomes readily available and is cheaper than locally produced rice, Filipino farmers may face a decline in demand and income. This could disincentivize them from investing in their farms, if not push them to the brink of selling their lands to subdivision developers.

There are also corruption risks. We need only reach back to the distant past to recall that the NFA’s previous control over rice importation was marred by accusations of corruption and inefficiency. The reintroduction of import powers could create new opportunities for abuse, with unscrupulous individuals potentially manipulating import quotas for personal gain.

Let’s not forget that even without importation upping the ante or the opportunities to make money on the side, the Office of the Ombudsman has suspended dozens of top NFA officials over the questioned sale of its buffer stock to private traders.

Another sour note could be NFA intervention in the rice market resulting in it distorting natural price mechanisms. Flooding the market with cheap imports may suppress domestic rice prices, even during periods when local production is sufficient. This can further hurt Filipino farmers’ competitiveness.

But probably the biggest argument against not only NFA importation but importation as a whole is that it could spur long-term dependence which can weaken the country’s food security in the long run.

Geopolitical events or changes in global rice markets could disrupt import flows, leaving the Philippines vulnerable to price shocks and potential shortages.

Amid this push and pull, the decision to allow the NFA to import rice requires careful consideration and a Solomonic decision by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

While the potential benefits of price stabilization and food security are attractive, the risks to domestic farmers and the potential for market distortions cannot be ignored.

Instead of simply handing importation powers back to the NFA, the government should explore alternative solutions.

These could include strengthening the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act by cracking down on rice cartels to free up the market and potentially lower prices for consumers. Also, investing in farm modernization could be key to future growth and sustainability.

Improving irrigation systems, providing farmers with access to better technology, and supporting research on high-yield rice varieties can boost domestic production and make Filipino rice more competitive.

Instead of blanket import controls, the NFA could focus on strategic reserves and targeted market interventions during periods of genuine shortage or price spikes. This approach could help stabilize prices without disrupting the domestic rice market.

Ultimately, the goal should be to achieve a balance between ensuring food security, protecting Filipino farmers, and promoting a healthy and competitive domestic rice market. This requires a multi-pronged approach that addresses both the short-term need for stability and the long-term need for a sustainable rice production sector in the Philippines.