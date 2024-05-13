SNAP, SJGEC ink 10-year solar power supply deal

San Jose Green Energy Corp. (SJGEC), a subsidiary of Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC), will be supplying 15.6 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity to SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP) under a 10-year deal.

SJGEC will utilize the San Jose Solar Power Project in Nueva Ecija, its first investment in the province, to fulfill the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) signed with SNAP.

“We are signing this with SNAP with whom we have inked five power supply contracts since 2019 starting with our Tarlac-2 solar project testifies to the continuing mutually beneficial relationship between our companies and our shared commitment to enhancing the country’s energy security through renewable energy,” PGEC president and CEO F.G. Delfin Jr. said in an emailed statement on Monday.

On-site development

Presently, SJGEC is working on on-site development and transmission line for the 10.1 MW Phase 1 of the project, which is targeted for completion by early 2025.

Meanwhile, the 9.5MW Phase 2 will be on-line to the grid by the last quarter of 2025.

For SNAP president Joseph Yu, the company’s PSA with PGEC “aligns with our mission of providing Responsible Energy to our customers who share our commitment to championing sustainability and powering positive change for the country.”

In a separate development, another Yuchengco-led firm, Rizal Green Energy Corp. (RGEC), confirmed that its development of a 27-megawatt (MW) solar plant in Dagohoy, Bohol — touted as the first large utility-scale solar power project in the province — is making significant progress.

Dagohoy Solar Power Project

RGEC, through its special purpose company, Dagohoy Green Energy Corp. (DGEC), kicked off the installation of the inaugural solar panel array of the Dagohoy Solar Power Project (DSPP) on Thursday last week.

The first array installed consisted of 32 panels of 665 watts capacity each strung in a 21-meter-long and about 5-meter-wide table mounted about 1 meter above the ground.

Once completed, the 22-hectare Dagohoy solar site will be covered by 1,270 solar tables consisting of 40,628 units of Trina Solar-brand panels producing 41,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of power annually.