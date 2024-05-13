PSA Forum tackles billiards, floorball

Billiards and floorball headline the Tuesday session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Sharks Billiards Association chief executive and founder Hadley Mariano together with chief operating officer Mark Orendain take care of the pool side as they promote their coming first season.

Philippine Floorball Association president Ralph Ramos meanwhile, will talk about the country’s participation in the Asia Oceania World Championship Qualification. Joining him are men’s floorball national team head coach Noel Alm Johansson and team captain Lucas Perez Oijvall.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, the session starts at 10:30 a.m.

The weekly Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/

PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.