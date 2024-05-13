PNP checks possible data system breach 

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday shut down its logistics, data, information and management system due to a possible breach, its spokesperson confirmed Monday.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the organization’s logistics, data, information, and management system experienced an alleged breach around 10 a.m. on Monday.

She said the system has significant data on the PNP’s logistical resources.

“As an initial action, your IT (information technology) officer immediately shut down the system to prevent damage if any,” Fajardo told reporters.