NCRPO names outstanding policemen

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday named the outstanding policemen in Metro Manila who contributed to the accomplishments of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The awarding ceremony, led by NCRPO Chief Police Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., was held during the flag-raising at the NCRPO Grandstand in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Police Staff Sergeant Nestor Bernal Jr. of the Quezon City Police District received the Medalya ng Kagalingan (PNP Medal of Merit) for his contribution to the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Also given with the same award were Police Corporal Brian Fajelagmago of the Eastern Police District; Police Corporal Eljen Afable of the Manila Police District and Pat Jelaine Diaz of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Police Lieutenant Levie Luis of the Southern Police District was also awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan for arresting a national most wanted person through a manhunt operation.

In his remarks, Nartatez commended the awardees for their exemplary contributions to the peace and order in Metro Manila.