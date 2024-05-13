Megawide secures precast deal for NLEX Candaba viaduct

Megawide Construction Corp., through its Precast and Construction Solutions (PCS) unit, has secured its first deal utilizing its locally developed precast double tee slab systems.

The company said on Monday that it is closely working with Leighton Asia for the construction of the North Luzon Expressway’s Candaba Viaduct expansion.

Megawide started producing double tee slabs last year in time for the six-kilometer project’s commencement within the first half. These are structures resembling the shape of side-by-side capital “T’s” capable of supporting heavy loads with a wide span.

“Double tee slabs are ideal for elevated roads due to their strength and durability in supporting heavy loads from large volumes of vehicles while meeting the prescribed width,” Megawide PCS Executive Vice-President Markus Hennig said.

“Furthermore, precast is an ideal alternative for these types of infrastructure projects, which offers faster turn-around times, flexible, lightweight design, and higher levels of standardization,” he added.

PCS will deploy a new mobile precast plant in Northern Luzon that will serve Candaba and other projects in the area as part of its expansion program and as a means to improve logistics and efficiency.

The NLEX Candaba Viaduct expansion, which involves the construction of an elevated roadway, will enhance the traffic flow across the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

According to PCS, it will continue to innovate and augment its precast capabilities for infrastructure.

It has so far supplied units to major infrastructure projects like Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Clark International Airport, Metro Manila Skyway, and the LRT-2 extension, using specialized proprietary technologies.