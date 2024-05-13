Mayon shows signs of unrest

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) monitored on Monday four volcanic earthquakes in Mayon Volcano in Albay, Bicol Region.

Aside from this, the seismology bureau reported the occurrence of three rockfall events on the active volcano.

It also emitted a moderate plume 100 meters tall and generally drifted west.

Last Wednesday, it spewed 586 tons of sulfur dioxide, or SO2.

Phivolcs also noted Mayon’s short-term inflation of its edifice.

Alert Level 1 is maintained at Mayon Volcano due to a low level of volcanic unrest. This means that the volcano is still in an abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest or the threat of eruptive activity.

The public is warned against possible hazards that can occur, including steam-driven, phreatic, or eruptions, rockfalls, landslides, avalanches, or lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall.

Entry into Mayon Volcano’s six-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone is currently prohibited.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano is also strongly advised to be avoided, as airborne ash, ballistic fragments from sudden explosions, and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.