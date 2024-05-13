Marcos wants PAF to soar

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to enhance the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) capabilities to improve the country’s defense systems, Malacañang said on Monday.

This directive came during the 2nd Quarter Command Conference at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City amid the internal and external security concerns facing the country.

“The President was briefed on the recent activities, plans and proposed projects of the Philippine Air Force,” Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil told Palace reporters in a Viber message.

“The President gave his guidance and instructions on some of the proposed programs to further strengthen the PAF as it defends the country’s sovereignty, territory and development,” she said.

In a separate statement, the PAF said its commanding general, Lt. General Stephen Parreño, and other Air Force officials briefed Marcos on their strategic initiatives aimed at increasing the command’s operational capabilities, particularly in the face of emerging security challenges and natural disasters.

“The Philippine Air Force expresses its deep appreciation to our Commander-in-Chief for his guidance and personal engagement with our leaders in this 2nd Quarter Command Conference,” the PAF said.

“We look forward to his continuous support in our modernization efforts to become a truly capable, credible, and sustainable Air Force that our nation needs and deserves,” it added.

Since Marcos assumed office in 2022, tensions in the West Philippine Sea have increased as a result of China’s increased presence in the country’s waters and its territorial aspirations.

Additionally, China has been continually harassing Philippine vessels and is believed to be constructing artificial islands again.

On the other hand, there have been reports of former Philippine military and police officials, since denied, supposedly plotting to destabilize the Marcos administration.