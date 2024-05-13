Lawyers should champion good governance

Philippine lawyers should be at the forefront of championing good governance, human rights, indigenous peoples and the environment as they craft the future of law.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan made the remarks during his keynote address at the induction ceremonies of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Gat. Marcelo H. Del Pilar Bulacan Chapter at the Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center in Malolos City, Bulacan last Friday, 10 May.

“Lawyers contribute to crafting the future of law through the reforms they push forward in the judicial system as well as the advocacies they champion concerning good governance, human rights, indigenous peoples, and the environment, among others,” Gaerlan said.

Bulacan’s rich history was acknowledged by Gaerlan calling it “the citadel of our democracy, the birthplace of the Philippine Republic, and the seat where heroes and patriots convened.” He further noted that the IBP Gat. Marcelo H. Del Pilar Bulacan Chapter is the only chapter he encountered named after a national hero.

“The true heroes of the present time are always aware of the truth, vigilant in consciousness, and observant of every contradiction in our independence, as well as in the freedom and rights of the citizens we vowed to serve),” Justice Gaerlan stressed, adding that the occasion calls for a challenge to lawyers to go over and use the legal profession to serve the people, and ultimately, the nation.

Lawyers as guardians of the rule of law, are mandated to uphold the Constitution and must utilize their mastery of the laws to battle iniquity, and their skill in argumentation to speak about truth and fairness, stressed the Justice. As vanguards for equality, lawyers must ensure representation for every person regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, or socio-economic status, he added.