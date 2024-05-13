Jollibee short film recounts mother’s love

The film tells of a heartwarming real-life story about a mother’s love that goes beyond her family: a love that also extends to the people around her, showing that motherhood is not only defined by blood, but also by heart.

In an Instagram post published last May 2023, Mariel Enguito looked back and shared what her Mommy Aines did for her during her 6th birthday celebration.

Despite living in a far-flung area, Mommy Aines made sure that her daughter was able to enjoy her birthday, with of course, the help of Jollibee. What her mom did not only made Mariel the happiest; it also brought smiles to the other children in their remote town in Tangub, Mindanao.

The film details what kind of mother Mommy Aines is, not just for her family, but for the people in her community who regarded her as a mother figure.