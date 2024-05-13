House Committee approves 'Fair Traffic Apprehension Act'

The House Committee on Transportation on Monday approved a bill that aims to sanction erring traffic enforcers who apprehend motorists for unfair traffic violations.

The bill, or the proposed “Fair Traffic Apprehension Act,” is designed to promote fair traffic apprehension by compensating motorists found to be wrongfully apprehended and imposing administrative charges against traffic personnel.

The Land Transportation Office estimated that roughly 529,578 motorists were apprehended for traffic violations across the country last year, slightly higher than the 517,319 in 2022.

One of the provisions of the proposed law seeks to allow motorists or any person present in the venue to record or livestream the apprehension proceedings.

1-Rider Partylist Rep. Bonficio Bosita, the bill’s proponent, said documentation is needed to promote transparency and to ensure that apprehension proceedings would be free from coercion and intimidation.

“Most of the times, motorists have experienced being bullied or threatened by the police or apprehending forcers. There are many cases of that, and we can prove that,” Bosita told the committee.

However, panel members expressed concern that recording the apprehension procedure and posting it to social media would promote premature public judgment, with others splicing or altering the footage for content purposes, which could mislead viewers.

The bill, which was approved subject to amendments and style, aims to reasonably compensate, at least financially, the incidental expenses incurred and damages suffered by the drivers of improper traffic apprehension while providing the guidelines for establishing the same.

If passed into law, a drivers’ compensation fund will be created, which shall be sourced from the collection of fines and penalties for all kinds of traffic violations, and administrative sanctions will be imposed on the erring apprehending officer.

A similar bill was filed in the Senate by Senator Raffy Tulfo in March last year.