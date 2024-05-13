'Heart broken' the fourth time around

In an Instagram post uploaded last Sunday, during Mother’s Day, Heart Evangelista opened up about one of her biggest heartbreaks.

She disclosed that a few days ago, the heartbeat of her baby boy stopped.

“A few days ago, our baby boy’s heart stopped beating this will be our 4th angel ... and although this could be one of my biggest heartbreaks... thank YOU for still for trying to be with me and for making me feel so much love already,” the 39-year-old actress said in her caption.

Heart named the unborn baby Francis.

In her letter, Heart said she had been prepared for her baby boy’s arrival and even bought some things that Francis may like.

She continued that they were prepared for him and that he would remain dearly in her heart.

“Even if I am heartbroken, I will keep my heart intact while you return to us. Your beating heart has healed me in so many ways.”

“I love you, anak… I’ll be waiting for you,” Heart wrote as she ended the letter.

“Sending you all the love and light all the world can give,” content creator @otakoyakisoba said.

“It is in these moments that we are lost for words to console an aching Heart. In moments of grif we hope you remember that you are loved,” @sashesandscriptsofficial said.