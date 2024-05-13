Explore Dhenyze Guevara’s charmingly eccentric mind

Self-described as an artist who happens to tap fashion as a medium for self-expression, she has established her eponymous brand DHENYZE. It is a luxury designer brand which specializes in avant-garde pieces, surrealist in nature.

“Our designs are cutting-edge and surpass the conventional. We aim to use clothes as a way to erase prejudices. This is art that anyone and everyone can wear,” she stated.

“I know there are a lot of people like me out there who want to express themselves. They are still looking for a way to do so, and are hindered by the norms. I wanted to form an identity that would embrace individuality and uniqueness above all else,” she continued.

Her fashion journey began at the De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde, where she graduated with Latin honors. She likewise pursued a certificate course at the University of the Arts London, one of Europe’s largest specialist institutions.

She then went on an internship at Vesti, which dedicates its enterprise to Mindanao weavers. She likewise spent time at Le Ngok, an experimental brand which utilizes various mixed media and techniques.

Honed by such experiences, Dhenyze was able to utilize her skills into practical applications. She had to think outside of the box for various projects.

When asked for one sidekick in the workshop, she confessed it would be the simple paintbrush and paint. “It’s just a great way to make the simplest clothes into something special and unique.”

Meanwhile, she adores denim as a go-to fabric. “It just has a special factor. I dare say that the human brain has been wired to find it beautiful, no matter the way it has been treated. It’s easy to handle, you can generate tons of different designs out of such a simple textile, and most of all, it’s very forgiving,” she said.

She loves bold colors, ones that can be seen from miles away, such as pink, blue and red. “I especially like it when paired with a black or navy blue, to further accentuate the brightness of its hues. I’ve also experimented with some yellows and greens, but I overall just prefer colors with the most vibrancy.”

Her favorite fashion eras were the 1950s and 1960s. “It may be the opposite side of the spectrum from my design aesthetic, but I actually see its influences in my personal style and my work, with its clean-cut silhouettes with bold colors and prints.”

“But my favorite trend is actually more of an art movement — Retrofuturism. It has always made its way into my designs, one way or another. I just personally adore the quirkiness and originality they brought into imagining the future,” she enthused.

Her personal style icon is Fran Drescher, an American actress, writer, activist and the national president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). “Loud and flashy, and she always manages to look good every time!” she said.

On the other hand, Dhenyze would love to dress up none other than pop superstar Lady Gaga. “I grew up observing her embody eccentricity, even before it was socially accepted. She definitely paved the way to see fashion as a form of expression and performance.”

When stressed, she goes back to her roots — drawing and music. “It becomes a way to de-stress and even show emotions that may not be best expressed through fashion.”

She is also a film buff. “I could go on for ages just talking about films! It’s something I do while I’m working, after I work, and even before I go to sleep. I find it as a great way to enjoy myself while also exercising my inventiveness and keeping the gears oiled. I enjoy movies not only by face value, but as a way to creatively spark something new in me. This is why a huge chunk of my creations are rooted in obscure film references, albeit obvious or subtle,” she confessed.

Dhenyze is currently gearing up for the second Rampa Manila, where she is set to be one of the Young and Upcoming Designers. “I’ll be releasing a new couture collection. There will be a slight shift from what I normally design, but nonetheless, I’m hoping, still very reminiscent of the aesthetic I’ve already built.”

She is also in the works with a ready-to-wear line with a difference — it utilizes zero waste, using scrap fabrics and materials that she has accumulated over the years during her time at Benilde.

Let us hear more about this young peculiar trailblazer: