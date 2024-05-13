DSWD chief tells importance of community participation on anti-hunger program

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday underscored the significance of community participation in the procurement process system of the agency's anti-hunger program during the workshop on the adoption of Negotiated Procurement-Community Participation (NP-CP) at the Garden Orchid Hotel and Resort in Zamboanga City on 7 to 10 May.

"By directly engaging our community-based organizations such as farmers, fisherfolk, sustainable livelihood program associations, agrarian reform beneficiary organizations, irrigators' associations, and cooperatives, we not only enhance the effectiveness of our procurement processes but also foster economic empowerment, social inclusion, and community resilience," Gatchalian said in his video message to the participants of the workshop organized by the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) National Program Management Office.

"In accordance with Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 47 issued by the Office of the President to support the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty Program, we will be utilizing the Negotiated Procurement-Community Participation in our anti-hunger initiatives, specifically in the feeding program," the DSWD chief pointed out.

The same MC directed the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger (IATF-ZH) to adopt community participation procurement to encourage community-based organizations (CBOs) to participate in the EPAHP programs.

The workshop aimed to provide an overview and understanding on how the DSWD and its partners will utilize the NP-CP for the implementation of anti-hunger programs.

The EPAHP Digital Mapping System, an online communications platform wherein all information about the EPAHP are shared with partners and other stakeholders, was also discussed during the workshop.

Through the system, CBOs are located and capacitated to become active suppliers to various programs of the government, especially in the feeding programs.

DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Diana Rose Cajipe and Assistant Secretary for Innovations and Project Manager of EPAHP Baldr Bringas led the opening ceremonies.

External partners who attended the opening activity and expressed their support for the initiative include World Food Programme Country Capacity Strengthening Coordinator Peter Loach; Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Undersecretary Rowena Nina Taduran; Mr. Martin Tacloban of the Department of Agriculture - National Irrigation Administration (DA-NIA); Pura, Tarlac Mayor Atty. John Paul Balmores; Zamboanga City Councilor Vincent Paul Elago; executive assistant to the mayor of Malita, Davao Occidental Jean Seekins Bautista; and Landbank Assistant Vice President in Zamboanga Lending Center Zenaida Valencia.