DILG collects over 34-M KG of waste nationwide

Wastes weighing up to 34.4 million kilograms have already been collected through the KALINISAN program of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) from January to 15 April 2024.

Now reaching close to 21,000 barangays nationwide, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said that the weekly clean-up effort is a longstanding commitment of the national government to carry the Bayanihan spirit through a multi-sectoral effort to ensure cleaner and greener communities.

KALINISAN Project or Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan is the DILG's convergence initiative to maintain and provide a healthy and safe environment and enable community participation anchored on the spirit of Bayanihan.

Abalos said that as of 15 April 2024, the KALINISAN initiative already gathered 580,224 participants from 20,974 barangays.

He continued these numbers are encouraging and a clear demonstration of the Filipino people's solidarity.

On Saturday morning, KALINISAN returned to Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City where a total of 930 KALINISAN advocates from the barangay and various sectors participated in the activity.

They conducted urban gardening in the newly-built Halina't Magtanim ng Prutas at Gulay (HAPAG) Community Garden, in addition to their existing Gulayan at Bulaklakan Research and Training Center.

KALINISAN sa Bagong Pilipinas Clean-up Drive was initially showcased in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City last 24 February.

The barangay also reported road clearing initiatives where it recorded 92 streets and 6200 structures cleared within 6 months of operation through voluntary demolition.

DILG issued Memorandum Circular 2020-085 and Memorandum Circular No. 2023-017 underscoring policies on road clearing implementation among local government units (LGUs).

Representing the DILG in the said activity were Undersecretaries Felicito Valmocina and Serafin Baretto and Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Lopez-De Leon together with the other local and barangay officials.