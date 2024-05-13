Cray: Future looks bright for Phl athletics   

As far as Eric Cray is concerned, the future looks bright for Philippine athletics.

The 35-year-old Cray was elated after seeing the rising stars strut their stuff in the 2024 ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships that came to a close on Sunday at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

Cray, a two-time Olympian who is gunning for a spot in the Summer Games in Tokyo, said the future of Philippine athletics is in good hands.

“It’s great to see the growth of our sport, and it’s always good to see it progressing with the new people, the younger kids, it’s always a beautiful thing,” said Cray, who won the men’s 400-meter hurdles after clocking 50.51 seconds before teaming up with Joyme Sequita, Michael del Rosario and Frederick Ramirez to conquer the men’s 4x400m relay in three minutes and 10.28 seconds.

“I’m very excited for the future of Philippine track and field.”

Among the athletes who caught Cray’s attention was Filipino-Spanish hurdler John Cabang as well as Fil-Am Lauren Hoffman.

The 22-year-old Cabang ruled the men’s 110m event and is currently at No. 24 in the Olympic ranking while the 25-year-old Hoffman conquered the women’s 400m hurdles and is No. 30 in the Olympic ranking of World Athletics.

Cray will be competing in France for the Meeting de la Martinique on 18 May to boost his rankings for him to join his second Olympics or hit the standard of 48.70 seconds to qualify.