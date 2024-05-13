Bong Go champions agricultural dev't at Pinya Festival in Calauan

After inspecting the Calauan Super Health Center in Laguna, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, attended the vibrant Pinya Festival in the same town on Sunday, 12 May. As he toured the festival grounds, the senator took the opportunity to witness the town’s famed pineapples, renowned for their sweetness and quality.

Delighting in the local delicacies, he praised the hard work of Calauan's pineapple farmers, who contributed significantly to the town's agricultural pride and economic vitality.

“Ang Pinya Festival ay hindi lamang isang pagdiriwang ng inyong masarap na produkto kundi pati na rin ng pagkakaisa bilang isang komunidad,” Go said.

“Ito ay simbolo ng inyong pagsisikap at pagtutulungan upang mapalago pa ang ating lokal na industriya na siyang mag-aangat sa antas ng pamumuhay ng bawat mamamayan ng Calauan,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Go extended his commendations to Congressman Amben Amante, Governor Ramil Hernandez, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Mayor Roseller “Osel” Caratihan, Vice Mayor Allan Jun “Dong” Sanchez, and town councilors, among others, and the dedicated event organizers for creating such a dynamic and engaging celebration.

Senator Go affirmed his ongoing support for the region, committing to assist the town to the best of his capabilities. He underscored the significance of the town's agricultural sector, particularly its renowned pineapple production, suggesting that enhanced governmental support could lead to even more fruitful harvests.

“Nag uumapaw po ang aking kaligayahan at ang aking pasasalamat kay Senator Bong Go dahil kahit kailan ay hindi niya binigo ang ikatlong distrito ng ating lalawigan. Kaya naman po alam niyo na po kung sino ang tunay na tumutulong, kung sino ang tunay na dumadamay sa ating mga maralitang mga kababayan, walang iba (kundi) ang ating ipinagmamalaki, Senador Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go,” Congressman Amante expressed.

Addressing the challenges faced by local farmers, Senator Go advocated for increased agricultural support. He called for distributing more essential resources such as fertilizers, pesticides, and drought-resistant seeds. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of providing free training programs for farmers to help improve their agricultural practices.

Go also called on the executive branch to consider direct financial aid distributions to farmers and other needy sectors, leveraging the social programs funded in this year’s budget. This approach, he noted, would directly support those most in need and ensure inclusive economic recovery.

“Kung may mga ayuda ang gobyerno, nakikiusap po ako sa executive, ibigay n’yo na po ‘yung pera sa nangangailangan. Pera naman ng taumbayan ‘yan. Ibalik n’yo po sa tao, ibigay n’yo sa farmers, ibigay n’yo sa mga mahirap. Kaya nga po tayo nag-a-approve sa Senado ng budget, para po ‘yan makatulong sa mga mahihirap," he said in a previous interview.

The lawmaker also highlighted his legislative efforts, particularly as an author and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11960, the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. This act aims to boost the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide, providing a structured framework to support local products and industries.

Through his advocacy and legislative actions, Senator Go continues to champion the needs of Filipino farmers, aiming to enhance the agricultural sector's productivity and sustainability, thereby fostering economic growth and community development in communities like Calauan.

“Sa pagdiriwang na ito, ipagsisigawan ninyo sa buong bansa at sa buong mundo — kapag matamis ang pinya, galing Calauan, Laguna yan!” Go highlighted.

“Muli, maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, at nawa’y maging matagumpay ang ating pagdiriwang ng Pinya Festival ngayong taon. Mabuhay ang Calauan! Mabuhay ang Laguna!” he concluded.