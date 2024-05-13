Astrolabio leads WBC rankings

Mandatory challenger Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio leads the pack of Filipino world title contenders in the latest ratings released by the World Boxing Council (WBC) from its Mexico City-based headquarters.

Astrolabio, ranked No. 1, is on the cusp of a shot at Japanese Junto Nakatani’s bantamweight belt.

The scheduled 12-rounder is tentatively scheduled 20 July at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Aside from Astrolabio, other Filipino boxers listed include former featherweight king Mark Magsayo at No. 5 in the super-feather ranks, Marlon Tapales and John Riel Casimero at No. 2 and No. 10 in the super-bantamweight division, Jay-R Raquinel and KJ Cataraja at super-fly, Regie Suganob (No. 7), Christian Araneta (13) and Jayson Vayson (No. 15) at light-fly and Joey Canoy (No. 4), Pedro Taduran (No. 5) and Garen Diagan (No. 13) in the minimumweight bracket whose reigning champion is Melvin Jerusalem, the Philippines’ only reigning world titleholder.

Promoted by Sean Gibbons’ MP Promotions and Viva Promotions, Astrolabio is already in the thick of training for Nakatani.

Nonoy Neri, formerly a part of Manny Pacquiao’s training team, is presiding over Astrolabio’s preparations in Davao City.

The undefeated and long-armed Nakatani is fresh from knocking out Alejandro Santiago of Mexico.

Armed with a 27-0 win-loss record with 20 knockouts, Nakatani is also a three-division world champion.

Astrolabio, meanwhile, packs a 19-4 card with 14 knockouts.

The WBC Ratings Committee is chaired by American Dean Lohuis with Kevin Noone of Thailand Luis Medina of Mexico as vice-chairman and executive secretary, respectively.

Of the 17 members of the committee, two — former Games and Amusements Board chairman Abraham Mitra and Juan Miguel Elorde — are from the Philippines.

Elorde is the grandson of the late-great Flash Elorde and son of promoters Johnny and Liza Elorde.