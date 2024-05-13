ACEN plans wind project buyout to grow US assets

Ayala Group’s ACEN Corp., through its subsidiary ACEN International Inc., is expanding its portfolio in the United States by acquiring a 165.6-megawatt (MW) wind energy project.

ACEN said in a stock exchange report on Monday that the ACEN International stakeholders have already approved the planned investment in the Hackberry Wind Project in Shackelford County, Texas.

The transaction will be undertaken by UPC Power Solutions LLC—the US joint venture company of ACEN USA LCC, PivotGen, and UPC Wind and Solar Investments LLC.

According to ACEN, UPC Power Solutions intends to have more than 80 percent stake in the project, which will be acquired from Skyline Renewables.

However, it noted that the agreement is contingent upon the completion of commercial terms, the fulfillment of specified preconditions, and the execution of definitive documentation before it becomes final.

Early this year, UPC Power Solutions completed an acquisition of a 38-MW wind facility in North America.

The agreement involves the purchase of the lessee interests in the 38 MW Chestnut Flats operating wind project located near Altoona, Pennsylvania, United States.

Established in April 2022, UPC Power Solutions is focused on acquiring operating wind projects in the US and exploring strategies for extending useful life and enhancing performance through preventative maintenance and new investment.

As of the end of the first quarter, ACEN has 4.8 gigawatts in attributable renewable energy capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. This includes more than 1 GW of signed agreements and won competitive tenders.

ACEN targets to transition the company’s generation portfolio to fully renewable energy by 2025 and to become a Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions company by 2050.