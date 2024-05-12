VP Sara touts mothers’ role in nation building

Vice President Sara Duterte described her fellow mothers as the “unsung heroes of our lives” in time for the Mother’s Day celebration.

Duterte touted every mother’s crucial role in building stronger communities.

“We take this moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for the selfless sacrifices they make everyday to nurture and care for their families. Their love and guidance pave the way for brighter futures and stronger communities,” she said.

Gratitude to mothers

Duterte thanked mothers who are striving to improve the lives of their families.

“Whether inside or outside the country, whether in their own homes or in their respective professions — we could not measure your very important role in building a strong nation that will lead us to a more prosperous future,” she said.

Duterte assured that she is one with all mothers praying that their efforts “will bear fruit for the good of their children, communities, and the entire country.”

“To all the mothers out there, thank you for your love, wisdom, and dedication. You inspire us to make a difference every single day. Happy Mother’s Day!” she said.