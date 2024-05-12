The Cultural Identity of NIñOFRANCO

NIñoFranco is more than just your style-centric, ready-to-wear brand. Scratching deeper than the surface, this statement collection takes inspiration from the artisans and agricultural landscape in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. This sacred place is an iconic attraction but more importantly, the main source of livelihood for the Tboli ancestors that uses the tniba (slash-and-burn method) to prepare land for cultivation is depicted. This supports day-to-day farming and traditional craftsmanship activities, which include weaving and embroidery. This is at the very heart and core of the brand. This year marks its 10th year working with different ethnolinguistic groups, and how timely to take pride and honor in presenting them to one of the fashion capitals in the world.

NIñoFranco is a testament to the soul of Mindanao. They’ve been flag carriers that have gone places, different countries, and crossing continents leaving an unforgettable footmarks of our country. Culture is the Mindanaoan identity, and through their creativity, style and design they showcase beauty of our traditional craftsmanship not just locally but all over the world.

Other featured Filipino designers who participated in “Filipinxt Maiden Show: The New Era of Philippine Fashion”included Bessie Besana (NY), Veejay Floresca (LA), and Michael Leyva (Manila).