The ARTitude group mounts exhibit ‘CONNECTIONS’

“Connections” is a group exhibition of the ARTitude Group of Artists, on view from 8 to 21 May, at ArtistSpace.

Cambridge defines connection as the state of being related to someone or something else. Connections are found between wife and husband, lovers, parents and children, humans and beloved pets, flowers and butterflies, trees and suns, writers and pens, and a myriad more ways. The artists express their thoughts, dreams, and emotions onto the canvas, creating their own connections. This exhibit is an intimate invitation to experience the artists’ worlds and form a lasting sense of involvement and “ownership” as a viewer, fleeting though the encounter may be.