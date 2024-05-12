The ARTitude group mounts exhibit ‘CONNECTIONS’

“Connections” is a group exhibition of the ARTitude Group of Artists, on view from 8 to 21 May, at ArtistSpace.
Cambridge defines connection as the state of being related to someone or something else. Connections are found between wife and husband, lovers, parents and children, humans and beloved pets, flowers and butterflies, trees and suns, writers and pens, and a myriad more ways. The artists express their thoughts, dreams, and emotions onto the canvas, creating their own connections. This exhibit is an intimate invitation to experience the artists’ worlds and form a lasting sense of involvement and “ownership” as a viewer, fleeting though the encounter may be.
Twenty-seven artists are participating in this exhibit for a combined 54 artworks — Annette Aguado, Angela Amor, Isabel Campa, Rene Canlas, Daisy Carlos, Kim Carlos, Kris Ian Carlos, Nida Cranbourne, Eva Millan Dantes, Lourdes Delgado, Rhea Jai Fernandez, Kathy Garrido, Mitz Garrido, Ysa Gernale, Maryrose Gisbert, Joanna Hirsch, Esther Leynes, Chiqui Lizada, Pit Montinola, Clara Mortesen, Marinette Garrido Ortigas, Arianna Quintal, Gigit Sales, Audrey Sin, Patricia Tan, Ottilia Taus and Annabelle Wisniewski.
For queries on the exhibition, contact Maryrose Gisbert at 0917-3457157 and through rosariogdomingo@gmail.com or Chiqui Lizada at 0918-902-2264 and through mariros.lizada@gmail.com. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ArtistSpace located at the ground level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City. Admission is free.