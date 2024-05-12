SCUTTLEBUTT

On Sunday, when moms were feted and families got together in celebration, restaurants were big gainers particularly a five-star hotel in Makati City that drew several visitors.

Shangri-La Makati prepared a sumptuous offering for the special day but unfortunately, several guests who wanted to mark the special occasion went home feeling short-changed.

A habitue said that the preparation of the table and utensils which staff of posh hotels are required to master was sloppy while the services were amateurish.

“A fly has been hovering above our table, landing on the food and the water glasses plus the arrangement of the spoon, fork, and knives was not even fit for an ordinary restaurant, cloth napkin was missing,” the erstwhile hotel patron said.

When the guest requested a toothpick, the attendant kept asking “Water, Sir” as if it was a default question.

The hotel service reviewer believes that five-star hotels should invest more in improving the service of their staff, particularly in the basic courtesy of listening attentively.

Insurance hog tale

Who is this head of an insurance firm who has got the goat of the top honcho of one of the country’s biggest conglomerates? The Insurance Boss and the latter used to be close friends, but tongues in the industry are wagging about their falling out, of late.

The reason? Because the Insurance Boss drags his feet and makes it hard for Top Honcho to collect on legit claims.

The executive of another insurance firm, who also used to be friendly with the Insurance Boss likewise complained about the latter being “overly greedy.”

“The problem with (Insurance Boss) is that he wants to hog everything; I’ve been told by the scions that if I want, I could insure some of the businesses under their group of companies. When Insurance Boss, who already has a foot inside the scions’ door heard about this, he raised a major stink, treating me as if I were a traitor, machinating behind his back!” the complainer went.