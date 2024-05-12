Rice Vanguards gain spot on top

Nueva Ecija waxed hot to post a 78-62 victory over Manila and gain a share of lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season late Saturday at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

Flashing the form that made them the 2022 MPBL champion, the Rice Vanguards dropped 21 points behind Mer Jesper Ayaay, Rob Celiz and Michael Juico, in the final frame to tally their fifth straight victory in as many starts, tying them with the Quezon Huskers and the San Juan Knights.

Ayaay a former star of the Lyceum Pirates, poured eight of his 14 points in that span, Celiz made six of his team-high 18, and Juico four of his 15 as Nueva Ecija posted its biggest margin at the buzzer.

Celiz and Ayaay grabbed seven rebounds apiece, while Juico added six rebounds and three assists for the Rice Vanguards, who also drew eight points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from Will McAloney and eight points plus five assists from Chris Bitoon.

Manila fell to 4-3, but is expected to recover as it will be bolstered by seven-footer Greg Slaughter and the suspended 6-foot-7 Rabeh Al-Hussaini in its succeeding games.

The Stars got 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals from burly Shawn Umali and 11 points plus 12 rebounds from Carl Bryan Cruz.

Other games saw Davao Occidental continue its rise with a 91-55 drubbing of Bulacan, and Parañaque wield fiery form in a 100-67 thrashing of Sarangani.

The Davao Occidental Tigers, powered by Dariel Bayla, Dave Arana, Bambam Gamalinda and Biboy Enguio, led throughout and extended their win-run to five after an initial loss.

Bayla posted 18 points and 11 rebounds, Arana 17 points, five rebounds plus two steals, Gamalinda 15 points and four rebounds, and Enguio 10 points, 5 five assists, four rebounds and three assists for the Tigers, the MPBL Lakan Season champion.

Bulacan tumbled to 1-7 as only homegrown Lawrence Mallari could tally twin digits with 11.

Parañaque, with six players contributing double figures, led by as many as 96-60 before cruising to its sixth win in seven starts.

Homegrown Paolo Castro paced Parañaque with 16 points, followed by Lean Vincent Martel with 12 points plus 8 eight rebounds, homegrown JR Olegario with 11 points plus seven rebounds, and JP Sarao, John Uduba and homegrown Alec Lauren Elorde with 10 points each.