RC Makati donates over P1M to Sisters of Mary

Who can forget “The Best of Broadway and the Classics” staged on 2 February 2024 at the Events Hall, The Fifth at Rockwell?

That memorable concert staged by the Rotary Club of Makati and helmed by RC Makati past president Eddie Yap was an evening of celebration, love, and nostalgia that featured the enduring allure of Broadway and classic tunes — all for a worthy cause.

Among the many organizations that were supported by smashing successful concert was the Sisters of Mary in Silang, Cavite. Founded by Venerable Catherine Elizabeth McAuley in Dublin, Ireland in in 1831, the Sisters has had had a presence in the Philippines since 1954. The religious organization is involved with the sick and the poor, and their apostolate work includes education for children in need and socio-parish activities.

Last 7 May during the RC Makati’s luncheon meeting at The Peninsula Manila, a significant partnership was forged.

RC Makati VP Howie Calleja, on behalf of the Club signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Sister Teresita Sumalabe, the Chief Operating Officer and Treasurer of Fr. Al’s Children Foundation Inc., representing the Sisters of Mary.

MoA signing

This MoA signing, witnessed by Dir. Rodrigo Segura for the Club and Sister Mylene B. Arambulo for the Sisters of Mary, symbolized a shared commitment to the cause of education and empowerment.

RC Makati’s generous donation is certain to have a profound impact on the Sisters of Mary.

It will enable the procurement of 10 desktop computers, totaling P560,000, which will enhance the Sisters of Mary’s Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Training program. The program is a crucial step in equipping Senior High School students with the skills and resources they need to excel in CNC careers, empowering them to succeed in their chosen fields.

RC Makati’s support for the Sisters of Mary goes beyond that donation for computers.

The Club will also bring the SuPEER Heroes Facilitating Training Program, in partnership with the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation, to the Sisters of Mary School in Cavite.

This program, valued at P500,000, is a testament to RC Makati’s commitment to enriching the educational experience at the institution. It will benefit over 80 student leaders and teachers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to make a difference in their communities.

Education and youth empowerment

Total funding for these initiatives amounts to over P1 million, showcasing RC Makati’s commitment to supporting education and empowering youth. This support was made possible through the success of “The Best of Broadway” fundraising concert, co-organized by RC Makati and RC Makati Premier District and produced by PP Eddie Yap.

The Sisters of Mary is a worthy beneficiary of said donation, renowned as they are for their work in establishing Boystowns and Girlstowns which serve as boarding schools for deserving students from impoverished backgrounds. The institution provides comprehensive support, including food, clothing, shelter, medical care, and quality secondary education focused on a technical-vocational curriculum, all free of charge.

Aside from the support to the Sisters of Mary, the two other beneficiary organizations which the concert supported were Dualtech, with the Club sponsoring 15 scholars, and facilitating the procurement of modern CNC equipment for a global grant; and the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation, with the Club funding two SuPEER Heroes programs, one at the Gen. Pio del Pilar National High School in Makati and another at STI in Pampanga. The third site will be with the Sisters of Mary.