Perpetual nears NCAA volley crown

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta inched closer to the title following a 25-22, 17-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-13 win over Arellano University in Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) girls’ volleyball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The Junior Altas Girls displayed tremendous grace under pressure, especially in the crucial stretch, to outlast the Junior Braves after two hours and 19 minutes of action.

With that, Perpetual has a golden chance to wrap up the series when they collide anew in Game 2 on Wednesday at the same venue.

Jemalyn Menor fired a game-high 23 points while Sherrie Acosta chipped in 20 markers for the team coached by Jason Sapin and owned by Tony Tamayo.

Libero Janine Espiritu also made significant contribution, logging 22 digs and 23 excellent receptions while setter Jam Monte had 20 excellent sets.

“Hopefully, this will continue so that we can win the championship this season,” Sapin said following their marathon match.

Catherine Chu posted a triple-double with 34 pts, 21 digs and 10 excellent receptions while Samantha Maranan tallied with 31 pponts, 21 digs and 18 excellent receptions for Arellano, which has to win twice to win the title.