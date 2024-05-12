PCU-D blasts CEU, reaches UCAL final

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) lived up to its lofty billing by outlasting Centro Escolar University, 31-29, 25-21, 25-19, to book a final berth in the 1st PG Flex- Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) men’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the University of Batangas (UB) gym in Batangas City.

In a game marked by long and exciting rallies and thunderous spikes, especially in the opening set, the top-seeded Dolphins proved steadier in the crunch — thanks largely to Maron Alfiler who rose to occasion each time the team needed him most.

The Dolphins will face No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas (LPU-B) in a one-game face-off for the title on Monday in the event also presented by Angel’s Pizza.

The Pirates arranged a title duel with the Dolphins after overpowering the University of Batangas Brahmans, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, in a showdown between two premier schools of the city.

It will be an all-Batangas finale in the women’s division also on Monday as UB and LPU-B bested their respective rivals in the knockout semis.

Drawing inspired game from Lovely Hernandez, the top-seeded UB Lady Brahmans demolished Philippines Women’s University, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, while the Hazel Samonte-led Lady Pirates downed the PCU Lady Dolphins, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21.