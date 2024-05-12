OWWA warns vs lending scam

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has warned the public against unscrupulous individuals who are pretending to be them on social media to extract money by offering loans.

In its advisory, OWWA flagged these profiles on Facebook that are using the agency’s logo to offer emergency loans ranging from P100,000 to P2 million.

The agency said these individuals who are targeting vulnerable overseas Filipino workers have no connection with any of their regional or central offices.

“Beware of scammers. There are accounts using the official logo of OWWA to entice the public to its loan pending scam,” it said. “Let us not be fooled by these scammers that are offering programs and services of OWWA.”

OWWA identified one of the alleged scammers as “Rochelle May Loan,” which is carrying the agency’s official logo as its profile picture.

The wall of the Facebook account is filled with pictures of various individuals who have supposedly used their services.

The agency encouraged the public to report suspicious Facebook accounts that are using its name and logo to their official email address at legal@owwa.gov.ph and telephone numbers +639175805720 and +632 (8)551-6638.