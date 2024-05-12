Neil Manalo explores human nature

In his first gallery exhibition since 2015, “Komiko ng Buhay,” Neil Arriola Manalo delves deep into the human experience, drawing inspiration from the vibrant tapestry of life itself. With a career spanning various artistic mediums, from stage performances to visual arts, Manalo’s fascination with the intricacies of existence finds new expression in this captivating collection.

“Komiko ng Buhay” is a visual narrative comprised of 60 pieces, each a reflection of Manalo’s profound exploration of human nature. Drawing influence from the rich tradition of Filipino comics or komiks, Manalo creates an interesting spectrum of characters, emotions, and experiences, inviting viewers on a journey through the complexities of life.

Each artwork in “Komiko ng Buhay,” made of acrylic and rubber cutouts on canvas, introduces a distinct character, brought to life through a diverse array of objects, emotions, and symbols. From Maganda, symbolizing inner beauty with a heart-shaped head, to Tsismosa, portrayed as a trash bin overflowing with sensationalized gossip, Manalo’s characters resonate with universal truths and realities.

Manalo began “Komiko ng Buhay” in 2015, weaving it into his creative endeavors amid other projects. After a hiatus from 2020 to 2022, he returned to the series with renewed energy, culminating in its completion in the last quarter of 2023.

“Komiko ng Buhay” is not merely a collection of artworks; it is a mirror reflecting the multifaceted nature of human existence. Through Manalo’s masterful storytelling and artistic vision, viewers are invited to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of life and contemplate the myriad of characters that inhabit our world.

The exhibit is on view from 27 April to 25 May at the Altro Mondo Creative Space at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.