Mineral reserves can help developing countries achieve SDGs

New wind power was up 60 percent last year, compared to 2022, and new solar soared by 85 percent — according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). So, there is no question: the lights are going out on the fossil fuel era and this is, of course, essential if we want to keep climate under control and if we want to keep 1.5 degrees still possible.

Now, delaying tactics from the fossil fuel industry cannot change that. Misinformation, distortion, and spin can’t change that — no matter how many billions of dollars are thrown at them. But to keep the worst of climate chaos at bay — by limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius — we must supercharge both the roll-out of renewables, and the phaseout of fossil-fuels.

We need to flip the script. Now, between now and the end of this decade the share of electricity generated by fossil fuels must fall from 60 to 30 percent. And the share generated by renewables must rise from 30 to 60 percent — according to the IEA.

Now, critical minerals are at the core of this shift. A world powered by renewables is a world hungry for copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth metals:

Electric cars — and my wife just bought an electric car — so we are now perfectly in line — I have no car myself — so we are now perfectly in line with the right approach. Electric cars need six times more of these minerals than cars powered by fossil fuels.

Offshore wind farms need 13 times more than similar gas power plants.

In a world heading to net zero by 2050, the IEA projects demand for critical minerals multiplying three and a half times over this decade.

Now for developing countries with large reserves, critical minerals represent obviously a critical opportunity. An opportunity to create jobs, to diversify their economies, and to boost revenues. But they could also be an important instrument in order to guarantee that these countries can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Simply, it is essential that everything is managed properly. And too often, production of these minerals leaves a toxic cloud in its wake: pollution; wounded communities, childhoods lost to labor and sometimes dying in their work. And developing countries and communities have not reaped the benefits of their production and trade.

This must change. As we reshape how we power our societies and economies, we cannot replace one dirty, exploitative, extractive industry with another dirty, exploitative, extractive industry.

The race to net zero cannot trample over the poor. So developing countries cannot be shackled to the bottom of the clean energy value chain — relegated to suppliers of basic raw materials. It is absolutely essential that added value takes place in the countries that produce these raw materials and that added value is not only in developed countries. Because that’s where the largest part of value chain takes place.

So little wonder that resource-rich developing countries are calling for urgent action to ensure that they, and their communities, benefit from the production and trade of critical minerals; and that people and nature are protected.

And that require serious investments and that requires a serious institutional framework, adequate laws and adequate relations between Member States and the companies that exploit those resources to make sure human rights are effectively protected.

So this Panel is an important part of the United Nations’ response. You — our panel members — from across government, industry, civil society and more — are evidence that there is a real desire to do things differently. Every voice must be heard. And I strongly welcome your engagement.

And, of course. we hope that you develop a set of voluntary global principles to guide governments, industry and others involved in critical minerals value chains.

What we are looking for are fairness, transparency, investment, sustainability and human rights. And they should draw from existing standards and initiatives — strengthening and consolidating them.

And, of course, many gaps still need to be filled. So, I have asked for initial recommendations ahead of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September. And the whole UN system all the agencies that are relevant will be behind you.

The work is complex — but the world cannot wait. And renewables revolution is happening — but we must make sure that it is done in a way that moves us towards justice. So, your vital work to help make that a reality starts today and I’m extremely grateful for the generosity with which you have accepted our invitation.

(Excerpts of the Secretary-General’s remarks for the Launch of the Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals on 26 April 2024.)