Lomachenko mauls Kambosos, bags IBF crown

PERTH, Australia (AFP) — Ukrainian boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko clinched the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight world title on Sunday after producing a supreme performance to stop Australia’s George Kambosos in the 11th round in Perth.

In the main event at a sold-out 15,000 RAC Arena, heavy favorite Lomachenko defied the rowdy home crowd and dominated throughout.

Lomachenko left the Australian bloodied and sealed the 135-pound belt in the 11th round after dropping Kambosos several times before the fight was stopped by the referee.

It was the first IBF lightweight belt in the glittering career of former World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council lightweight champion Lomachenko, who has also won world titles featherweight and super featherweight. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

“I’m again world champion. I want to come back home and spend time with my family,” said 36-year-old Lomachenko, who remained coy on his future.

Kambosos, a former champion, was unable to reproduce the form from his famous upset of Teofimo Lopez in 2021 at Madison Square Garden.

His pre-fight taunts of sending the 36-year-old Lomachenko into retirement fell flat.

“He’s one of the best of all time. We tried our best, but he’s a true champion,” said Kambosos, who was defeated for the third time in 24 fights.

“I gave it my all. I gave it everything in my training camp.”

Both fighters had a point to prove after losing to American Devin Haney in recent years.

Kambosos, who made his ring walk to the Eminem song ‘Till I Collapse’, needed to rely on his formidable striking and size advantage.

He came out aggressively and attacked the body of Lomachenko, who is sometimes an unusually slow starter.

Lomachenko got back into the contest through trademark lightning foot speed and counter-punching.

The brash Kambosos was unruffled and taunted Lomachenko after trading a flurry of heavy blows to end the third round.