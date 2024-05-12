Hallasgo rules 10,000m run

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Christine Hallasgo topped the women’s 10,000-meter event in the morning session of the final day of the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

After settling for a silver medal in the women’s 5000m event last Wednesday, Hallasgo made sure to win this time as she clocked in 37 minutes and 0.75 seconds despite the scorching heat.

This victory was sweeter for Hallasgo as she won the event on Mother’s Day and she plans to celebrate with family in Bukidnon.

Although she failed to reset her personal-best 36:41.08 that she achieved during the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, Hallasgo remained delighted that she pulled it off during a special day.

“I forgot that today’s Mother’s Day. I’m happy to fly back tomorrow to present the medals. I’m blessed to win it,” Hallasgo said.

“Even if my time is not the new PB because I was monitoring my time per lap. My conditioning was ruined because of the heat.”

Edna Magtubo of Spectrum Runners settled for a silver after clocking in 39:42.76 minutes while April Joy Alampayan got the bronze with a time of 39:42.81 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 10000m event, Richard Salaño of Philippine Army won after clocking in 31:26.82.

Salaño, who bested his previous personal-best of 34:12.04 from the SEA Games last year, is aiming to return to the national team after focusing in the Army.

“I’m happy because I proved that just because even though you’re getting older, you can still grow stronger. I proved I can still keep up with runners that are in their 20s,” Salaño said.

“I want to get back to the national team after going through my military schooling after the SEA Games.”