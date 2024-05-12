GVC sees Portugal operations growth

Golden Visa Centrale (GVC), a global property consultancy firm, expects more Filipinos to secure residency and citizenship in Portugal which it says will allow them to experience high-quality healthcare.

GVC said Portugal already attracted over €125 million in foreign investments for residency there last year.

As a result, GVC said 352 Golden Visas were granted to investors during the period or 45 percent more compared with the level in 2022.

A Golden Visa allows investors to live, work or study in another country after purchasing real estate there with its required minimum amount. This is called residency-by-investment program.

Growing in popularity

“The trend suggests that the program is steadily growing in popularity and with good reason,” GVC co-founder and president Vicky Luis said.

She said successful program applicants will feel secured with the country’s efficient healthcare system, among other benefits.

Based on the 2022 World Index of Healthcare Innovation, Portugal ranked 9th in overall quality.

In terms of level of dedication to patients, it placed among the top at 13th. It ranked higher in medical infrastructure at 3rd.

Apart from healthcare and visa-free travel within Schengen countries, Luis said successful program applicants can become Portugal citizens after five years with at least seven-day stay in each year, and be reunited with their families of up to three generations.

These benefits also apply to same-sex couples, she added.

GVC provides a complete suite of residency-by-investment services through its international team and offices in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; and San Francisco, US It has served over 200 clients.

“We’re also thrilled to announce our newest promotion. Once you invest €500K into the program, you can get up to €200K in year zero, essentially making it a €300K investment,” Luis said.