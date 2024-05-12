Go gives TESDA grads support

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) graduates provide the proof of the significance of technical-vocational education in community development, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said as he lauded the TESDA graduates.

The scholars benefited from TESDA’s program through Go’s support.

“The skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field,” Go said.

A total of 20 graduates received tokens of appreciation, such as grocery packs, pens, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball, from Go’s Malasakit Team. Select beneficiaries also received shoes and a mobile phone.

Go, who is also chairperson of the Senate Health Committee, was invited to the inauguration of the 165th Malasakit Center located at the Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales, Pangasinan on Friday, 10 May.

Medical aid consolidated

The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go even before he became a senator, consolidates medical assistance programs from several government agencies — including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office — under one roof inside qualified public hospitals to unburden poor and indigent patients from the trouble of lining up in several offices just to get government assistance for their health needs.

The senator further emphasized that offering such specialized training boosts their employment prospects and significantly contributes to the nation’s economic development.

Furthermore, the lawmaker also filed Senate Bill 2115 to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.