Gary Valenciano: Four decades of powerful performances and music

The year was 1978 when Gary Valenciano (born Edgardo Jose “Gary” Santiago Valenciano on 6 August 1964) popped into show business as a commercial model for Fress Gusto, a soft drink brand that was eventually discontinued.

It was not until 1983 that he officially began his solo career as a singer with guestings in TV programs Germs Special, The Pilita and Jackie Show and Penthouse Live!.

Forty years later, Gary V is signing off from performing in major venues as a solo artist. What made Gary V make this major decision despite his still thriving career?

“The next time I do a concert, kunwari, hindi ganyan ang title ha, the next time I do a concert either in Araneta Coliseum or Philippine Arena or Mall of Asia, it would probably be in two years pa. And I’d be 62 by then. And I don’t want people to put their hands together, watching me and say, ‘Magaling pero medyo humihingal na siya, ‘no?’ Ayokong umabot ng gano’n. And my body is feeling that, especially in big stages. Kasi, iba ang dynamic (The next time I do a concert, for example — that’s not the title, okay? — the next time I do a concert either in Araneta Coliseum or Philippine Arena or Mall of Asia, that would probably be in two years yet. I’d be 62 by then. And I don’t want people to put their hands together, watching me and say, ‘He’s good but he’s easily tired now, right?’ I don’t want it to get to that point. And my body is feeling that, especially in big stages. The dynamic is different in those venues),” Gary V said.

“It has nothing to do with my health. My health is really good. I’m really good. It’s just knowing when it’s time to move on. So, I’m not retiring. I’m going to be doing concerts,” he added.

“Hataw Na,” “Di Na Natuto,” “Sana Maulit Muli,” “Wag Mo Na Sana Isipin” and “Shout for Joy” are among the hits of Mr. Pure Energy whose songs remain popular. Fans will be happy to know he is not stopping with his music and performing for his audiences.

“You wanna invite me, game, let’s go! But when it’s in a big venue, only people who perform in a big venue understand what it takes to do something like that. So, I called it One Last Time because I really want it to be the last big, solo, hataw na, all-out — watch Gary, he’s gonna be Pure Energy again. It has to end here,” Gary revealed.

Aside from successful concerts and recordings, Gary also succeeded in crossing over to films and television as an actor, with films like Hataw Na, Papa’s Girl, Kung Tapos na Ang Kailanman, Hotshots and Natutulog Ba Ang Diyos?.

With countless awards and recognitions including 12 Awit Awards, three FAMAS Awards and the Myx Magna Award, this performance is Gary V’s way of experssing gratitude to all his loyal supporters.

“It’s my way of saying, ‘Look, if you want to go on a journey, it continues after this, but it’s up to you.’ You can come with me. I’d love to have you with me. And I’ll present the vision and you’ll see how it is — ‘Oo nga, ‘no, dapat doon na talaga papunta’ (Yes, that’s right, isn’t it? That’s where it’s supposed to be headed now).”

Gift of music

Music is Gary V’s first love. From the danceable beats of “Hataw Na,” “Eto Na Naman” and “Di Bale Na Lang” to the inspirational hits “Gaya ng Dati,” “Take Me Out of the Dark” to the undying love anthems “Sana Maulit Muli,” “Hang On” and “Reachin Out,” the singer recognizes the hit songs that contributed to his vast career.

“The last time I did something like this was 10 years ago for my 30th anniversary. I’ve never lost the gratitude for having been given the gift of music. Because music is the kind of energy that you cannot put in a box. It’s the kind of energy that moves the body from the outside and yet manages to move people from deep within,” he said.

In the first two nights of his concert, Gary said this spiel that moved majority of his fans.

“Doing things like this is never easy. What more so now in this season of my 59th or 60th year of life, nakakapagod din (it can get exhausting). But there’s a calling, a leading that is energizing me to go deeper into the spirit of uplifting and inspiring many more than ever before. And for as long as this heart beats, that’s what I’m going to be doing. I’ve given you my all… in the past 40 years, it was meant to move you right here (pointing to the heart),” he said in his final message at the concert.

As a treasured performer, Gary V left these powerful words from his heart.

“This is how I wish to be remembered. I know it sounds like a drama. But it’s only a season finale; a new chapter is being written with you. But it’s not the final page of the book. I’m going to walk into that empty horizon and each step I’m going to take will be with energy, hope and wholeheartedly trusting Him, the source of all pure energy,” Gary promised.