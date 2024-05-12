Gadon: Senate hearing linking Marcos to illegal drugs 'total waste of time'

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Sunday sided with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and lambasted the way the hearing was handled by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chaired by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa linking Marcos and actress Maricel Soriano to illegal drug use.

Dela Rosa, who presented ex-Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Jonathan Morales, according to Gadon "did not bother to conduct background checking" on his witness.

"Sana nag-conduct muna ng backdoor inquiry or evaluation sa mga statement nitong si Morales, dahil lumabas na it's a total waste of time, ang ginawang committee hearing na yan. Dahil at the onset, talagang hearsay lang itong kay Morales," Gadon said.

"Tama si Senator Edguardo Angara Jr. na sana ginamit na lang sa ibang urgent measures ang oras na iyan. Kagaya nitong economic ChaCha (Charter Change). Ang binigyan ng panahon ay mga tsimis at haka-haka at walang kakwenta-kwentang basehan na investigation sa drug issue daw against President Marcos. It's a total waste of time," he added.

Dela Rosa is currently investigating Morales' allegation contained in leaked purported PDEA documents dated 11 March 2012.

During the Senate hearing, Morales said Marcos's name was in the pre-operation report and authority to operate of the anti-drug agency, while last 2 April, PDEA cleared the President, saying the documents were not found in the PORMIS, the Plans and Operations Reports Management Information System.

"In other words, statements made at the hearing were based on the testimony of one person based on what appears to be hearsay evidence," Gadon said.

"Burden of proof, lies in the accuser, hindi ako kumporme na sasabihan na lang si Presidente Marcos na magpadrug test ka, magpadrug test ka. 'Eh totally cleared na yang issue na yan. Kayo ang nanghuhusga, kayo magpatunay. Kayo ang magpa-drug test, dahil halatang-halata na may tama ang ulo niyo dahil puro kasinungalingan pinagsasabi niyo," Gadon said referring to Morales and some sectors and political figures not aligned with the Marcos Administration.