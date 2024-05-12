Gadon: Morales ‘waste of time’

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Sunday lambasted the way the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chaired by Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa Senate of the hearing linking Marcos and actress Maricel Soriano to illegal drug use.

Bato who presented ex-Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Jonathan Morales, according to Gadon “did not bother to conduct background checking” on his witness.

Dela Rosa is currently investigating Morales’ allegation contained in purportedly leaked PDEA documents dated 11 March 2012.

During the Senate hearing, Morales said Marcos’ name was in the pre-operation report and authority to operate of the anti-drug agency, while last 2 April, PDEA cleared the President, saying the documents were not found in the PORMIS, the Plans and Operations Reports Management Information System.

Several cases vs Morales

“In other words, statements made at the hearing were based on the testimony of one person based on what appears to be hearsay evidence,” Gadon said.

Morales, is facing charges ranging from “False Testimony” to “Delay and Bungling in Prosecution of Drug Cases” in various courts.

Philippine National Police photos show his mugshots in relation to the complaints filed against him in 2023.

Former senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, in a social media post, said Morales should be lumped with fellow Senate hearing witnesses Antonio Marquez aka ‘Ador Mawanay and Mary Go aka “Rosebud.”

Lacson said “Guess who dropped the coins to make them sing.” President Marcos earlier described Morales as a professional liar without credibility. The Chief Executive likened Morales to a jukebox that would sing any song for a fee.”