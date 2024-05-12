A “monster” had been discovered in a century-old farmhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Saylor, the 3-year-old girl daughter of Ashley Massis Class, helped with the discovery after insisting something was in her closet.

When Class noticed bees swarming near the attic and chimney outside the house, she realized her daughter was not imagining the “monster” in her bedroom. The mother called pest control and the presence of honeybees in the attic above the child’s room and down behind its wall was confirmed.

A beekeeper was hired to remove the 45-kilogram honeycomb and the about 65,000 bees living there.

Meanwhile, a Good Samaritan recently stumbled on what she believed were abandoned kittens in a den behind a house shed. She collected the litter and turned them over to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS).

The baby animals were transferred to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC). Jennifer Armbruster, senior manager of public relations at AHS, told Fox News that the critters were actually baby gray foxes.

Armbruster said the foxes would be rehabilitated at the SWCC and then released into the wild. She reminded the public not to “rescue” kittens unless they have been orphaned as their mothers offer the best chance for their survival.

